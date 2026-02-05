Today, Thursday, February 5, looks unsettled with morning cloud and patchy rain turning to intense snow by midday. In Douglas, conditions are breezy, and temperatures near 4°C are likely through the day. Light showers may appear briefly too. Occasional flurries continue into the evening, keeping things cold and slippery overnight.
Tomorrow brings moderate rainfall, occasionally mixed with periods of heavy snow during the afternoon. Temperatures about 3°C maintain a chilly feel, and the skies remain mostly overcast. Smooth transitions between rainy spells and scattered flurries keep the weather dynamic. Expect consistent cloud cover through late evening, with damp streets continuing.
This weekend begins Saturday with scattered showers and occasional snow flurries. Temperatures near 3°C maintain chilly conditions, and brief breaks in the cloud may offer a little sunshine. Despite some heavier bursts, rainfall remains moderate, creating a day of shifting weather patterns that keeps things interesting. Evening dampness lingers steadily.
The next day brings Sunday with milder air reaching about 6°C. Patchy drizzle and cloudy skies linger, though occasional sunshine could peek through. Mornings start misty, keeping everything slightly damp. Conditions stay calmer overall, bringing a gentler feel compared to earlier in the week. Light winds reduce any chill effects.
Moving on, Monday looks cloudy with some rain drifting in. Temperatures near 6°C persist, and occasional light showers keep roads damp. Overcast conditions may break slightly at times, offering partial sunshine. No major downpours appear likely, but scattered bursts of drizzle remain possible. Expect a mild close to the stretch.
This article was automatically generated
