Today, Friday, February 13, offers a mix of patchy rain and occasional wintry showers, with strong breezes likely. Temperatures near 2°C are expected by afternoon, then about 0°C after dusk. Light snow could appear briefly, though heavier showers may pass nearby. In Douglas, conditions remain mostly damp and chilly.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain in many parts, with intervals of cloud and the possibility of light snow. Temperatures about 3°C will keep things cold, though an occasional bright spell may break through. Gusty winds are possible, so anticipate a brisk day before calmer skies take hold overnight.
This weekend brings unsettled conditions, including frequent rain showers. Temperatures near 6°C will feel slightly milder, but persistent wet spells are likely throughout the morning. By mid-afternoon, colder air could spark brief sleet or a wintry mix. Expect changeable skies, alternating between cloudy and short bursts of sunshine.
Monday stays cloudy with occasional rain, especially midday. Temperatures near 4°C keep the atmosphere chilly, but the likelihood of snow subsides. Breezy spells persist during the afternoon, possibly bringing stronger gusts in open areas. Later, skies may partly clear, though overcast conditions could linger into the late evening.
Tuesday features a generally overcast outlook, with little chance of rain. Temperatures about 3°C could briefly lift spirits if any sunshine appears. Winds remain moderate, creating a crisp feel across exposed spots. Overall, winter’s grey mood continues, but calmer pockets may offer a short break from the lingering chill. Later on, no further rain is expected through evening.
This article was automatically generated
