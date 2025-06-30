Today, Monday, June 30 in Douglas is set for cloudy spells with occasional splashes of sunshine. Temperatures peak near 17°C and drop about 10°C overnight. Rain could appear briefly by early evening, keeping the local forecast a bit unpredictable. Winds stay moderate, contributing to a mild yet slightly breezy feel.
Tomorrow brings bright sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures near 14°C and lows about 10°C. Skies stay clear for most hours, promising a pleasant weather update for those tracking the daily forecast. Light clouds may appear briefly, but breezes ease off, leaving calmer conditions before a cooler evening settles in.
The next day, Wednesday, should maintain sunny conditions, with temperatures rising near 14°C and lows about 10°C. Blue skies remain prominent, offering almost no sign of rain. Gentle winds persist, providing a comfortable feel. Brief cloud cover could emerge by late afternoon, though it is likely to move on quickly.
Heading into Thursday, patchy rain might develop, as highs reach about 14°C and lows hover near 10°C. Some showers appear possible in the afternoon, but brighter intervals may still break through. Winds remain gentle, though occasional gusts could arise. Overnight rain should ease, keeping conditions somewhat changeable into the evening.
By Friday, moderate rain is expected for much of the day, with highs near 13°C and lows about 10°C. Overcast skies dominate, and heavier showers might occur around midday. Blustery winds add a damp edge, but the local forecast could shift heading into the weekend. Overall, an unsettled outlook persists.
