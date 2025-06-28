Saturday, June 28 has patchy rain for much of the morning, with overcast skies gradually clearing by evening. In Douglas, moderate breezes accompany showers that linger until midday. Temperatures near 16°C and settling to about 12°C later. Occasional sunny spells may appear late afternoon.
Tomorrow brings limited early rain, then mostly cloudy skies turning sunny by midday. Temperatures near 18°C should sustain a pleasant feel, with only a gentle breeze. Showers stay minimal, allowing for a brighter outlook as afternoon sets in. Conditions remain comfortable into the evening and overnight. Additional sunshine may break through late day.
Calm conditions persist Monday, bringing early sunshine after morning mist. Temperatures about 18°C may keep the day warm, while any chance of rain remains slim. Skies look mostly clear, promoting a bright midday and mild evening. Light winds make for a relaxed weather forecast throughout the day.
Cloudier patches and occasional brief rain spells may still occur Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C might dip slightly under thicker cloud cover, but sunny breaks are possible. Overall conditions should remain mild, with breezes staying gentle. The evening clears somewhat, offering a quiet end to the day. Cloud cover gradually thins after sunset.
Cloudy skies and sunshine boldly break through Wednesday. Temperatures near 12°C stay on the cooler side, though dryness prevails. Winds level off, keeping conditions relatively calm into late afternoon. Light cloud cover returns by evening, wrapping up the week’s weather in a gentle transition. Expect patchy clearing overnight again, maintaining stable weather trends.
This article was automatically generated
