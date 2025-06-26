Today, Thursday, June 26, brings patchy rain and drizzle for Douglas. Early morning conditions look foggy, with temperatures near 11°C before climbing to about 15°C in the afternoon. Light showers might briefly pop up intermittently, so expect cloudy skies mixed with brief sunny intervals as the day progresses. Skies may be partly cloudy by late evening.
Tomorrow appears slightly warmer, with temperatures near 11°C at dawn rising to about 17°C later. Patchy rain might linger in the morning, but overcast skies should gradually clear by midday. Occasional drizzle could still appear, though the afternoon looks calmer with a dash of sunshine breaking through.
The weekend kicks off with more clouds. Temperatures near 13°C early on may reach about 16°C by the afternoon. Patchy rain lingers during the first half of the day, but occasional breaks in the cloud cover might reveal some brighter spells. Light winds are expected, providing a mild breeze.
Sunday promises a brighter outlook. Early temperatures near 13°C could climb to about 19°C under partly cloudy skies. A chance of fog in the morning is possible, but sunny spells are set to dominate as the day continues. Rain chances appear low, making it a pleasant day overall.
Monday rounds off the latest weather update with some morning cloud. Temperatures are forecast near 10°C at sunrise, peaking about 16°C in the afternoon. Patchy rain might develop briefly, yet partial sunshine should emerge later. Light breezes will finish off the day, marking a gentle start to the new week.
This article was automatically generated
