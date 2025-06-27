Today, Friday, June 27 brings patchy rain with the possibility of light drizzle. Temperatures near 16°C in the afternoon and about 11°C earlier on. Skies turn cloudy later, but some brighter spells might appear. In Douglas, conditions remain changeable. Patchy rain could briefly ease, offering short dry intervals. The day feels breezy, though not too strong.
Tomorrow sees more clouds and patchy rain early on. Temperatures about 17°C by midday and near 13°C at dawn. Skies might brighten later, allowing for partial sunshine. Expect short bursts of light rain, though heavier downpours seem unlikely. Conditions turn calmer, encouraging low-key weather throughout the afternoon. Later breezes subside.
Sunday looks mild with temperatures near 18°C and about 12°C overnight. Patchy rain in the early hours might clear, leaving occasional sunny spells. Clouds linger at times, but showers remain limited and brief. A gentle atmosphere continues through the afternoon, offering moderate warmth under partly clear skies. Evening stays mild.
Monday continues a mostly dry trend, with about 18°C daytime peaks and near 13°C in the morning hours. Some sunshine builds from mid-morning onward, though patchy fog could linger at sunrise. Rainfall risk is minimal, granting calmer conditions into the evening. Skies appear partly cloudy for much of the day.
Tuesday may see a slight dip in temperatures, near 15°C by midday and about 11°C at dawn. Patchy rain looms, accompanied by brief spells of mist in the early morning. Fog might linger briefly but tends to lift as the day progresses. Skies remain mostly cloudy with occasional clear intervals.
This article was automatically generated
