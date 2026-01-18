Today, Sunday, January 18 in Douglas is mostly overcast with occasional patchy rain in the late afternoon. Temperatures near 8°C will drop to about 5°C after dark. Expect a light drizzle into the evening, and mild breezes shaping the local weather outlook. A pleasant weather update overall.
Tomorrow brings a cool day with occasional drizzle and temperatures near 5°C sinking to about 3°C. Overcast skies persist, though patchy rain might break through around midday. Light snow could mix in early, but conditions gradually settle. Expect moderate breezes without major downpours. A comfortable forecast to follow.
A partly cloudy Tuesday is on the way, with temperatures about 6°C and lows near 4°C. Skies remain mostly dry, offering patches of sunshine during daylight hours. Cloud cover should linger into evening, but any drizzle looks unlikely. Light winds keep the weather calm and comfortable. Perfect for midweek conditions.
Wednesday sees temperatures near 7°C, with a chill dropping them to about 3°C overnight. Partly cloudy skies dominate much of the day, though scattered light snow showers may appear in the afternoon. Any flurries are brief, mixing swiftly with gentle breezes, before settling into a calmer evening atmosphere. Another interesting weather outlook.
Thursday brings patchy rain and the possibility of light snow showers early on. Afternoon temperatures hover near 6°C, dropping to about 1°C after dark. Occasional flurries could transition to drizzle by evening, nothing heavy is expected. Conditions clear, hinting at brighter skies towards the end of the week. Expect a gentle breeze throughout.
