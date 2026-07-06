Cloud hangs over Douglas and the surrounding Isle of Man area on this Monday, bringing a sense of calm to the day. The temperature will be near 20°C, but it will feel more like 16°C due to the cloudy conditions, making it a good idea to wear a light layer when outdoors.
As the day builds to the afternoon, the gentle breeze will continue to pick up, but it should remain comfortable for those out and about. With minimal rain expected, it's a great day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, just be sure to pack a light jacket in case you need it.
Into the evening, the cloud cover will persist, and the temperature will ease, dipping to a low of around 14°C overnight. It's a good idea to check the UV outlook for the next day, but for now, the cloudy conditions will keep the UV index relatively low.
Overall, it's a pleasant Monday in Douglas, with comfortable temperatures and minimal rain. Just remember to dress in layers and enjoy the fresh air, and look forward to the rest of the week's forecast.