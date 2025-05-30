Today, Friday, May 30, sees patchy rain early on, followed by brighter spells by midday. Temperatures near 15°C might be expected, but don’t rule out light drizzle at times. Overcast conditions could appear in the evening, so keep an eye out for scattered rain. A breeze may sweep through, but it’s nothing too strong.
Tomorrow, Saturday, looks largely cloudy with occasional rain likely through the afternoon. Temperatures about 14°C could give mild daytime conditions. Sunny breaks are possible early on, although patchy drizzle may return later. The breeze may pick up slightly, but the chance of heavy downpours remains moderate, so expect some damp spots here and there.
Sunday brings cooler air, with temperatures near 11°C and frequent bursts of rain throughout the morning. A few clearer intervals could appear, but lingering showers might dominate much of the day. Drizzle remains possible into the late afternoon, creating a breezy sensation. A slight dip in nighttime readings means you might notice a chill heading into Monday.
Further ahead, Monday sees about 12°C at peak, with moderate rain likely, especially into the late afternoon. Tuesday continues that trend, topping near 11°C and delivering more wet weather. Sunny spells could briefly brighten the sky, though overcast periods linger. Conditions stay changeable, influenced by occasional downpours. Douglas residents may notice brisk winds, but nothing too intense. Later next week, unsettled conditions remain, with scattered showers and cooler spells continuing as the pattern shifts. Expect breezes and occasional drizzle to persist, maintaining a damp outlook.
This article was automatically generated
