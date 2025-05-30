Further ahead, Monday sees about 12°C at peak, with moderate rain likely, especially into the late afternoon. Tuesday continues that trend, topping near 11°C and delivering more wet weather. Sunny spells could briefly brighten the sky, though overcast periods linger. Conditions stay changeable, influenced by occasional downpours. Douglas residents may notice brisk winds, but nothing too intense. Later next week, unsettled conditions remain, with scattered showers and cooler spells continuing as the pattern shifts. Expect breezes and occasional drizzle to persist, maintaining a damp outlook.