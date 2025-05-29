Today, Thursday, May 29, brings moderate rain to many spots, including Douglas. Temperatures near 15°C are expected, with lows about 9°C later on. Widespread cloud hangs around through morning and afternoon, delivering frequent bursts of rain that might intensify briefly. Into the evening, conditions could relax a bit, yet showers persist on and off. Overall, a soggy start to this daily forecast.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain clinging on, with top temperatures about 14°C. Cloud might break wide enough for a glimpse of sun, but bursts of rain remain possible into late afternoon. Overnight lows hover near 10°C, offering a slightly brisk feel. Sunny spells may sneak through, yet scattered showers still threaten. Weather updates hint at occasional drizzle too.
This weekend sees unsettled weather continuing. Saturday arrives with patchy rain and gentle breezes, pushing temperatures near 15°C. Afternoon cloud might bring more showers, though brief sunshine could break through. Sunday keeps the damp trend as showers pop up frequently, keeping highs about 13°C. Nights drop near 8°C, prolonging that cool sensation. Overall, a showery outlook for weekend plans.
Monday continues the mixed pattern, with patchy rain and a chill in the air. Daytime temperatures hover about 12°C, dipping near 8°C overnight. Cloud cover may dominate at times, but the odd sunny interval could break through. Light drizzle might pop up here and there, ensuring an unpredictable vibe. The rest of the week remains equally changeable. High winds and intermittent showers remain possible. Restless conditions likely. Frequent weather shifts are expected.
