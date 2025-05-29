Monday continues the mixed pattern, with patchy rain and a chill in the air. Daytime temperatures hover about 12°C, dipping near 8°C overnight. Cloud cover may dominate at times, but the odd sunny interval could break through. Light drizzle might pop up here and there, ensuring an unpredictable vibe. The rest of the week remains equally changeable. High winds and intermittent showers remain possible. Restless conditions likely. Frequent weather shifts are expected.