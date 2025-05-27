Today, Tuesday, May 27, brings intervals of patchy rain and overcast skies, keeping things fairly damp. Temperatures should hover near 10°C, with some light drizzle possible during the morning. Later on, conditions may ease, but expect clouds to stick around for most of the day.
Tomorrow sees a slight boost, with cloud cover hanging on before more rain likely arrives by midday. Temperatures climb about 12°C, offering a minor improvement from the day before, though grey skies might linger. Some lighter bursts of rain could develop in the afternoon.
Thursday looks rather unsettled again, featuring moderate rain at times that could stick around. Thermometers rise close to 14°C, but breezier conditions might make it feel cooler. A few breaks in the weather might appear, yet keep an eye out for showers off and on.
Friday suggests a shift, as sunshine tries to burst through those lingering clouds. Temperatures near 16°C bring a slightly warmer feel, but patchy rain remains possible later. Sporadic mist may develop in the evening, adding a damp note to the end of the day.
This weekend leans towards patchy rain on Saturday, paired with morning mist that could lift gradually. Temperatures about 15°C keep it reasonably mild. In Douglas, daily swings in conditions are expected, but nothing extreme looms on the horizon. Unsettled skies might persist on Sunday, with breezes occasionally picking up. Light drizzle could return briefly, though some brighter spells are likely to develop. Temperatures could stay near 14°C, keeping conditions feeling cool too.
