This weekend leans towards patchy rain on Saturday, paired with morning mist that could lift gradually. Temperatures about 15°C keep it reasonably mild. In Douglas, daily swings in conditions are expected, but nothing extreme looms on the horizon. Unsettled skies might persist on Sunday, with breezes occasionally picking up. Light drizzle could return briefly, though some brighter spells are likely to develop. Temperatures could stay near 14°C, keeping conditions feeling cool too.