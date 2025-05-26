Today is Monday, May 26, and the forecast brings moderate rain with plenty of drizzle throughout the morning. Conditions stay overcast by midday, with temperatures near 9°C. In Douglas, there is a strong chance of persistent showers, so expect damp conditions well into the evening. Brisk winds throughout the day might cause extra gloom.
Tomorrow looks breezy with patchy rain nearby from early on. Skies remain gloomy, and temperatures hold about 10°C. Occasional light showers creep in later, but heavier downpours seem less likely. Winds taper briefly in the afternoon, though clouds persist. Evening dryness might arrive, but fleeting drizzle can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday could see brighter spells, although a little rain may pop up around lunchtime. Temperatures hover near 12°C, and sunshine appears off and on. If showers occur, they should be brief before clouds scatter again. Gentle breezes keep the air feeling fresh. By evening, skies could clear enough to reveal a hint of dusk brightness.
Thursday brings a moderate downpour, with conditions remaining damp into late afternoon. Temperatures stay about 13°C, accompanied by occasional thick clouds. A few glimpses of clearer skies might still peek through before nightfall. Light breezes offer little relief from the lingering moisture. Patchy rain could return by dinner, so keep an eye on the horizon.
Friday looks milder with clouds likely breaking up by midday. Temperatures rise near 16°C, offering a welcome break from wetter sessions. Occasional patchy rain remains possible, but extended dry periods are expected into the evening. This weekend promises an uptick in warmer weather. Sunny spells could develop on Saturday, while Sunday might stay mild.
This article was automatically generated