Today, Saturday, May 30, in Douglas sees patchy rain near about 13°C and light drizzle through the afternoon. Cloud cover remains fairly thick, but occasional breaks could appear. Winds pick up at times, adding a breezy feel throughout the day. Although afternoon showers might wane briefly, somewhat damp conditions persist.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain, hovering near about 13°C as part of this weekend’s mild weather. Cloudy skies dominate again, but only light showers are expected for most of the morning. By late afternoon, conditions may brighten slightly, although drizzle is still possible, ensuring the weekend remains still somewhat overcast.
Moderate rain near about 12°C is likely Monday, bringing an undeniably damp start. Showers are expected to persist through the morning, somewhat gradually easing by midday. Thicker cloud lingers overhead, suggesting heavier bursts could occur later. Despite occasional breaks, moisture in the air keeps conditions feeling consistently cool and wet.
Moderate rainfall near about 13°C also appears Tuesday, coupled with possible mist around daybreak. Light drizzle may linger, but short-lived clearer spells cannot be ruled out. With humidity staying high, rain showers could come in waves, leaving the atmosphere feeling slightly clammy. Breezes remain quite steady, albeit not excessively strong.
Patchy rain near about 13°C is expected Wednesday, with somewhat gustier winds at intervals. Cloud cover likely dominates, triggering scattered showers throughout. Even when rain subsides, consistently grey skies seem set to linger. This weather forecast provides insight into successive damp days, ensuring readers remain aware of shifting conditions midweek.
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