Today (Thursday, March 12) sees moderate rain in Douglas, with temperatures near 10°C and about 5°C overnight. The weather forecast indicates persistent showers through the day, along with cloudy skies. Occasional drizzle may appear, maintaining a damp atmosphere. Breezy conditions are also likely, potentially strong, resulting in unsettled weather overall.
Tomorrow looks rather cloudy, with patchy rain lingering and temperatures near 7°C by midday. Overnight lows hover about 4°C, maintaining a chilly vibe. Light drizzle could develop, ensuring the weather forecast remains fairly damp. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover might appear, but rain is expected to dominate the day.
Conditions on Saturday remain wet, with patchy rain continuing and afternoon temperatures near 8°C. Early hours might stay about 6°C, keeping the day relatively cool. Light drizzle is fairly likely, and occasional heavier showers could surface. Cloudy skies prevail, making any sunny spells rather brief according to the weather forecast.
The outlook for Sunday remains showery, featuring patchy rain and temperatures near 8°C. Overnight levels hover about 6°C, sustaining the damp trend. Light drizzle may persist, though occasional respite could occur. Overcast skies are anticipated, keeping sunlight limited. Overall, the weather forecast points to a mild yet generally soggy day.
Early next week continues the rainy pattern, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 6°C. Patchy rain might persist, while pockets of overcast grey skies drift overhead. Light drizzle remains possible, ensuring the weather forecast stays damp. Occasional cloud breaks may appear, but wet conditions are likely to truly dominate.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.