Today is Sunday, August 31, bringing patchy rain and light drizzle throughout the day. Conditions appear unsettled, with frequent showers and a bit of a breeze. In Douglas, skies stay mostly grey. Temperatures near 14°C keep things on the cool side, with cloud cover lingering. Short breaks of dryness remain scarce.
Tomorrow features moderate rain, with heavier showers at intervals. Temperatures about 14°C maintain a slightly brisk feel, while ongoing cloud cover limits sunshine. The weather forecast indicates persistent wet conditions for much of the day, creating a gloomy scene. Only brief drier spells may appear between showers. Wind may occasionally pick up.
The following day is Tuesday, offering partly cloudy skies and fewer passing showers. Weather conditions gradually brighten, and temperatures near 15°C bring a more comfortable atmosphere. Sunny spells are expected, with rain less likely. A break from the persistent drizzle earlier in the week should create a lighter mood. Cloud cover lingers at times.
Midweek sees Wednesday returning to patchy rain, mixing with occasional light showers. Temperatures about 16°C suggest slightly milder weather, though clouds dominate again. The forecast leans toward frequent grey periods, with bursts of rain popping up as the day progresses. Limited sunshine peeks through sporadically, maintaining a variable weather outlook.
Later on, Thursday remains unsettled with patchy rain appearing during the afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C keep conditions moderate, while overcast skies may dominate. Drizzle could develop at times, although breaks in the cloud might allow fleeting brightness. Wind levels are expected to stay manageable, concluding the week on a rainy note.
