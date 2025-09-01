Today (Monday, September 1) brings moderate rain, with drizzly spells lingering. Temperatures near 14°C look likely and stormy gusts may trigger heavier downpours at intervals. Rainfall chances stay high into the evening, maintaining wet conditions. In Douglas, expect occasional, brief breaks between showers.
Tomorrow sees fewer showers, though patchy rain continues at times. Temperatures near 14°C persist, with glimpses of sunshine breaking through. Lingering clouds might occasionally thicken, but less rainfall is forecast overall. Light breezes keep the air feeling pleasant, while conditions remain slightly unsettled. Skies may brighten steadily, offering a brief respite from dampness.
Wednesday remains wet, with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 16°C likely, accompanied by brisk winds that could bring heavier bursts. Shorter dry spells may occur, but persistent showers look set to continue. Despite these soggy conditions, occasional lighter patches might appear here and there. Cloud coverage stays comprehensive.
Thursday looks grey with sporadic rain lingering. Temperatures close to 15°C appear likely, though occasional brighter intervals could break through. Cloud cover dominates, and patchy drizzle might develop throughout the afternoon. Winds should be calmer than Wednesday, but moisture in the air remains prevalent, keeping the day feeling slightly cool.
Friday ushers in a mostly overcast start, with temperatures about 14°C. Occasional rain may appear, though significantly lighter than previous days. Skies might stay heavy, yet some breaks are possible. This weekend is likely to stay mild, with diminishing moisture and slightly improving conditions, making daily weather updates worthwhile for ongoing forecasts.
