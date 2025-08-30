Today, Saturday, August 30, sees moderate rain in Douglas, with grey skies lingering throughout. Showers should persist through the day, keeping conditions wet. Winds might pick up occasionally. Temperatures about 15°C bring a mild but damp feel to this start of the forecast. It’s a rainy scenario for weather watchers.

Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with occasional drizzle during the morning. Expect clouds and brief brighter spells by midday. Temperatures near 15°C keep things moderately warm, although periods of rain remain likely. Showers could lighten late in the afternoon, offering a slight break in the unsettled conditions. Overall, a breezy forecast.

Monday continues with moderate rain, into midday. Conditions stay cloudy and cool, with temperatures about 14°C. Drizzle might ease in the late afternoon, giving hints of clearer skies. However, scattered showers linger through early evening, ensuring damp weather holds on. Expect occasional bursts of wind. A theme of rain persists.

Tuesday looks noticeably brighter, offering a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. Rain chances drop significantly, though one or two showers may pop up later. Temperatures about 15°C feel comfortable, and sunshine stretches through much of the afternoon. Light breezes complement the milder conditions as skies remain mostly clear.

Wednesday maintains a mix of cloud and occasional drizzle, with temperatures near 14°C. Light rain could appear around midday, but drier moments emerge late in the afternoon. The rest of the week continues in a similar pattern, bringing patchy rain spells and cooler nights, ensuring conditions stay changeable without warmth.

This article was automatically generated