Today, Monday, December 8, in Douglas brings plenty of patchy rain and occasional clouds. Temperatures near 9°C are expected at midday, slipping to about 7°C overnight. Light rain appears at intervals, while a brisk breeze keeps things feeling cool. Skies remain mostly grey, with drizzle showing up here and there.
Tomorrow looks wet, with heavy rain dominating much of the forecast. Temperatures close to 14°C might peak in the afternoon, then dropping to around 8°C later on. Persistent downpours could arrive, accompanied by gusty winds. Any dry spells should be brief, keeping rain as the main theme throughout the day.
Another dose of patchy rain appears Wednesday. Temperatures near 8°C linger into evening, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Skies stay cloudy, but scattered brighter moments may pop up. Light breezes keep conditions mild and slightly cooler, though drizzle remains possible. Late evening showers may persist, maintaining the damp weather outlook.
A similar pattern continues Thursday, with patchy rain persisting and moderate winds shaping the day. Temperatures hover near 8°C, slipping to about 7°C at night. Cloud cover appears dominant, though rain might lessen at times. Occasional showers still linger, keeping the forecast grey. Breezes add to the cool, unsettled vibe.
Finally, the end of the week sees more patchy rain on Friday, with temperatures near 8°C and about 7°C after dark. Cloudy skies dominate, though a few bright intervals could emerge. This weekend seems showery, concluding a damp stretch. Overall, conditions remain rather unsettled, keeping the forecast geared toward rain.
