Today (Friday, December 5) brings moderate rain, creating a damp start in Douglas. Expect gusty breezes and temperatures near 7°C, dipping to about 3°C overnight. Conditions stay wet through the day, with consistent showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy spells persist, keeping the outlook cloudy and unsettled.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain with occasional brighter spells. Temperatures about 10°C blend with mild winds, though showers could persist. Cloudy skies dominate, yet brief breaks might allow a little sunshine during the morning. Gentle breezes maintain a mild atmosphere, while light drizzle may linger toward evening.
This weekend includes moderate rain on Sunday, with possible fog early on. Temperatures hover close to 9°C, while brisk breezes could intensify the chill. Showers remain likely in the afternoon, turning lighter by evening. Heavier bursts ease off gradually, leaving a damp under grey skies.
Next week looks variable on Monday with patchy rain in the morning before a chance of brighter conditions. Temperatures rise to near 12°C, dropping to about 7°C after dark. Some drizzle is possible, but breaks in the clouds may appear late in the day, making for milder weather. Sudden downpours could still pop up briefly, keeping conditions changeable.
The following day continues the unsettled trend, featuring intermittent rain and persistent cloud. Highs of approximately 8°C pair with an overnight low close to 7°C. Light drizzle could linger, late afternoon onward. Winds remain moderate, and the air feels moist, though occasional lulls in showers might bring relief. Clouds persist, giving a grey feel.
This article was automatically generated
