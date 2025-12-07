Today, Sunday, December 7, brings moderate rain for most of the day. Skies might offer a brief cloudy break early on, but expect consistent wet spells later. Temperatures near 10°C keep things cool, though it may feel slightly soggy under the steady showers. In Douglas, conditions remain fairly damp throughout, occasionally breezy at times.
Tomorrow features patchy rain in the morning, gradually easing into occasional sunshine by midday. Showers could linger into the late afternoon, so the day stays somewhat unsettled. Temperatures hover near 9°C, making it slightly brisk. Occasional drizzle may appear, but brighter intervals could lift the mood briefly, albeit fleetingly.
Expect heavier rainfall on Tuesday as moderate downpours return, with possible breaks between showers. Cloud cover remains thick, and temperatures reach about 13°C, bringing a slightly milder feel despite the rain. Intermittent bursts of steady showers could persist, so the day leans on the wet side, especially in low-lying spots.
Wednesday promises further unsettled skies, with patchy rain drifting in and out. Cloudy conditions dominate once more, but temperatures near 8°C indicate a mild pattern for the season. Showers appear less intense than earlier in the week, offering some welcome respite from heavier wet weather.
Thursday looks similarly changeable, with light patchy rain continuing sporadically. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures hover about 9°C. Although rainfall could be on the lighter side, the lingering dreariness may persist for much of the day. Overall, the rest of the week shows few signs of significant dryness or uplifting sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
