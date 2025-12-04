Today (Thursday, December 04) brings moderate rain early on, turning cloudy later. Rain is likely to stay consistent through the morning, but conditions might rather brighten briefly in the afternoon. Temperatures near 5°C keep it chilly, with a brisk breeze. Douglas is set for persistent wet spells throughout the day.
Tomorrow brings heavier downpours scattered across much of the day, with occasional sleet in cooler spells. Temperatures about 9°C offer brief respite, yet gusty winds may amplify the chill. Showers in late afternoon might be particularly intense. Rain remains likely into the evening, leaving roads damp throughout and skies dark.
This weekend sees patchy rain creeping in, but milder air lifts temperatures near 12°C. Overcast skies persist through morning, though occasional breaks could bring a glimpse of sunshine. Light showers are possible well into the afternoon, and mild breezes help keep the evening relatively comfortable. Rainfall intensity should remain moderate.
The following day extends unsettled conditions, bringing more patchy rain and temperatures about 12°C. Cloud cover stays dense, with potential drizzle in the early hours. Brisk gusts may develop later, though drier spells could emerge briefly. Overall, a wet outlook lingers for much of the daytime. Evening conditions remain unsettled.
The next day sees patchy rain near 8°C, along with overcast intervals. Light drizzle in the morning may taper off by midday, but skies look predominantly grey. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring cooler feelings under the cloud. Late evening could bring more rain, keeping conditions damp throughout. Overall, a chilly pattern.
