Today, Friday, July 25, in Douglas will feel damp with patchy rain drifting in and out. Skies might look cloudy at times, with a chance of light drizzle later on. Temperatures near 16°C should keep things mild despite the rain. A gentle breeze might also sweep across the area.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain in the morning before clouds break a bit. Chances for drizzle linger through midday, keeping local weather watchers on alert. Temperatures about 15°C might dip slightly by evening, but staying cosy enough for a mild night. Brief sunny spells may pop up late.
The following day sees passing showers again, mixed with intervals of sun. Periods of light rain could appear, but brighter spells should break through in the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C might feel a touch cooler, yet those sunny moments will offer some relief. More clouds could roll in overnight.
Another day arrives with scattered rain showers during the first half, making local conditions slightly grey. Some drizzle may linger, though clouds could thin for a brief glimpse of sunshine. Expect temperatures about 14°C as breezes pick up a little, pushing those clouds around. A few pockets of dryness might appear late.
Later in the week, skies appear mostly cloudy with a possibility of patchy rain returning. Some sunshine could poke through by midday, creating a pleasant shift. Temperatures near 17°C should lift spirits, even if a quick shower decides to roll by now and then. Conditions look calmer by nightfall; clouds remain overhead.
