Today, Thursday, July 24, remains bright in Douglas with plenty of sunshine throughout. Skies look mostly clear, and rainfall seems minimal. Temperatures near 15°C feel mild under gentle breezes, while overnight levels settle around 12°C. A few clouds could drift by, but any risk of rain stays low.
Tomorrow turns cloudier with patchy rain breaking out at times. Occasional wet conditions might appear, though heavier downpours seem unlikely. Highs hover about 16°C, keeping the air relatively mild. Nighttime temperatures slip to roughly 13°C, creating a slightly cooler feel. Some drier spells may emerge between showers, helping maintain moderate comfort.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing unsettled skies and frequent rain. Showers appear sporadic but could intensify at times, so expect periods of heavier bursts. Maximum temperatures about 16°C keep things fairly mild, while lows dip near 11°C overnight. Winds remain gentle, allowing any breaks in the clouds to feel pleasant.
Continuing the weekend, Sunday cools down slightly with on-and-off damp weather. Daytime highs sit near 15°C, and cloud cover appears extensive. Occasional drizzle could linger, though some brighter intervals might pop up here and there. Overnight conditions remain moderate, hovering about 11°C, ensuring temperatures stay manageable despite the frequent showers.
Looking ahead, Monday offers partly cloudy weather with minimal rain expected during daylight hours. Temperatures reach about 15°C at their peak, while early mornings dip near 11°C. Breezes pick up slightly but remain comfortable overall. Intermittent sunshine should prevail, granting a calmer finish and dryness to this extended forecast period.
This article was automatically generated
