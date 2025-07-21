Today, Monday, July 21, brings early fog giving way to patchy rain in places. Morning clouds might linger, but occasional breaks could let in brief sunshine. Temperatures about 16°C are anticipated, with light rain likely by nightfall.
Tomorrow might stay showery, with bursts of patchy rain from morning until late afternoon. Breezes could pick up slightly, and temperatures near 16°C should hold steady. Overcast skies may dominate, though occasional bright spells are possible between showers.
Midweek arrives with light rain lingering on Wednesday. Temperatures about 14°C are expected, lending a cooler feel to the day. Cloud cover is likely throughout, with brief drizzle at times. Some breaks in the clouds could appear, but heavier showers remain a possibility.
Thursday could see partial sunshine emerging between any lingering grey skies. Patchy rain remains in the mix, though drier spells should feature during the afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C look likely, offering mild conditions despite occasional bursts of drizzle.
Friday appears mostly cloudy, with intermittent showers expected to develop later in the day. Temperatures about 16°C are forecast, keeping conditions moderate. A few dry slots are likely early on, but rain could return by evening, maintaining a generally unsettled outlook.
This weekend may hold further patchy rain and cloudy skies, with temperatures near 16°C persisting. Sunshine could break through at times, but occasional drizzle cannot be ruled out. Douglas might see calmer winds, yet one or two showers could still drift in, maintaining a mild but variable pattern. Local conditions may vary widely.
This article was automatically generated
