Today, Tuesday, July 22, brings patchy rain with occasional breaks in the clouds. Conditions stay mostly damp, and temperatures near 16°C keep things mild. Some cloud cover will linger into the evening, providing a grey finish by nightfall. Douglas sees similar conditions, with light drizzle possible.
Tomorrow remains on the damp side, featuring patchy rain and partial sunshine. Temperatures about 15°C create comfortable weather, though occasional showers may dot the afternoon. The forecast points to limited evening rain, followed by gradually clearing skies overnight. Cloudy breaks could still appear later.
Thursday should remain bright, dominated by clear skies and sunny spells. Temperatures near 15°C promise a mild day, with minimal chance of rain. Some overcast moments may sneak in, but overall conditions look settled. Late evening is likely to continue the trend of calm, pleasant weather.
Friday appears mixed, with possible clouds giving way to occasional rain. Temperatures about 16°C keep things mild, and a few passing showers could show up, especially in the afternoon. The forecast indicates brief dry spells later, offering glimpses of sunshine before nightfall. No heavy showers are expected.
This weekend looks a bit unsettled, with patchy rain likely on Saturday. Temperatures close to 15°C make for another mild day, though showers may emerge by midday. There might be a few sunny intervals, but rain could return later in the evening. Any early morning cloud is likely to clear, though a final burst of rain remains possible. Overall, conditions stay cool and occasionally damp most days.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
