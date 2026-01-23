The rest of the week retains unsettled patterns, featuring occasional cloud cover and drifting showers. Intervals of dry weather might appear, but temperatures near 4°C keep everything on the chilly side. Breezy conditions remain possible, ensuring continued fluctuation between light drizzle and calmer spells. No persistent sunshine dominates yet. Occasional sleet could turn up if winds shift, maintaining an unpredictable forecast. Though heavier downpours might diminish, short bursts of rain remain possible late into the period. Cloud coverage may break momentarily, yet persistent chilly breezes remain throughout, generally feeling quite unpredictable.