Today is Friday, January 23, with patchy rain likely and brief sleet overnight. Skies stay cloudy, and heavier showers are possible. Temperatures near 5°C keep conditions chilly, accompanied by strong gusts.
Tomorrow remains breezy, featuring patchy drizzle and possible snow flurries in early hours. Daytime sees mostly overcast skies, though intense rainfall stays limited. Temperatures about 5°C maintain cool air, with occasional gusts persisting.
Sunday ushers in potential blizzard conditions, mixing snow showers with bursts of rain. Temperatures near 4°C ensure a wintry feel, while winds continue to strengthen. Evening could see heavier snowfall, creating unsettled conditions.
Monday appears wet, dominated by moderate rain and gusty winds. Snow may mix briefly, but heavier downpours persist. Temperatures near 3°C keep the day cold, with rainfall accumulating steadily.
Tuesday transitions to patchy rain, with some sunshine possibly breaking through. Temperatures about 4°C feel brisk, and winds may ease slightly. Local forecasts in Douglas suggest a drier evening, though clouds could linger.
The rest of the week retains unsettled patterns, featuring occasional cloud cover and drifting showers. Intervals of dry weather might appear, but temperatures near 4°C keep everything on the chilly side. Breezy conditions remain possible, ensuring continued fluctuation between light drizzle and calmer spells. No persistent sunshine dominates yet. Occasional sleet could turn up if winds shift, maintaining an unpredictable forecast. Though heavier downpours might diminish, short bursts of rain remain possible late into the period. Cloud coverage may break momentarily, yet persistent chilly breezes remain throughout, generally feeling quite unpredictable.
This article was automatically generated
