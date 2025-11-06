Today, Thursday, November 6, brings patchy rain and occasional mist, with temperatures near 13°C. Foggy patches might appear in the evening, along with light rain that could linger overnight. Clouds dominate much of the day, ensuring a damp feel locally and a chance of drizzle at intervals, particularly after dusk.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain for much of the day in Douglas, with clouds persisting and temperatures about 14°C. Morning fog could lift gradually, but occasional showers may return by afternoon. Evenings appear a bit drier, though a few light bursts of rain remain possible later on, notably overnight.
Saturday is breezy with patchy rain expected at times and temperatures about 12°C. Light showers could persist, but brief sunny spells might break through. Evening conditions look wet, with a likelihood of steady rain returning. Gusty winds could make things feel a bit cooler than the thermometer suggests, especially late.
Sunday continues the wet theme, with temperatures near 13°C and bursts of light drizzle. Overcast skies dominate the morning, while sporadic downpours are possible in the afternoon. Evening hours remain unsettled, and occasional rain can pop up briefly without warning. Winds stay moderate, but damp conditions dominate throughout the day.
Monday sees a slight dip in temperatures, settling about 11°C by midday. Early hours might stay partly cloudy, though scattered rain showers are anticipated. Misty patches could form, but some clearer moments may peek through. By evening, the likelihood of drizzle returns, finishing a mostly unsettled yet mild stretch of local weather.
This article was automatically generated
