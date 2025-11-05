Today is Wednesday, November 5, bringing steady showers and overcast skies in many areas. In Douglas, conditions remain damp, with heavier bursts of rain likely at times. Drizzle could linger on and off, keeping everything quite soggy. Temperatures about 13°C ensure a cool and cloudy feel throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow follows a similar wet pattern, featuring moderate rain through much of the day. Showers might ease briefly, but the sky stays largely grey. Temperatures near 13°C maintain a crisp atmosphere, and a few blustery breezes may pop up now and then. Expect unsettled but manageable weather conditions.
Friday still carries a chance of patchy rain, though breaks in the cloud could offer brief moments of dryness. Temperatures around 17°C bring some mild relief compared to earlier days. Breezes appear lighter, so passing showers may be more scattered. Cloud cover remains a factor, but heavier downpours seem less likely.
Saturday looks noticeably cooler, with temperatures about 12°C and murky skies overhead. Rain could drift in sporadically, mixing with cloudy spells for most of the morning. Later hours might see lighter drizzle, although the air stays damp. Winds should remain moderate, keeping an occasionally chilly edge to the overall weather.
This weekend ends on Sunday, bringing patchy rain under a mostly grey canopy. Temperatures near 10°C create a brisk feeling, and any sunshine could be fleeting. Showers appear more intermittent, but the air stays fresh. It remains fairly cool, offering a subdued outlook that wraps up the final day of the week.
This article was automatically generated
