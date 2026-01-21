Today brings moderate rain, with conditions staying wet on Wednesday, January 21 in Douglas. Skies are grey, and temperatures near 6°C are expected during the day, dropping to about 3°C overnight. It’s likely to stay breezy, so anticipate occasional gusts. Rain remains steady, keeping the atmosphere damp.
Tomorrow looks similarly rainy, offering patchy showers through most of Thursday. Maximum readings hover near 6°C, dipping to about 4°C after dark. Cloud cover lingers, and light drizzle could appear at intervals. Winds stay brisk, making the day feel chilly despite slightly milder air compared to earlier.
Friday may bring brief spells of sleet or snow, with temperatures about 5°C in the afternoon and near 4°C later. Cloudy skies dominate, and occasional snow showers could mix with rain. There’s a chance of clearer breaks at times, but unsettled conditions persist, keeping things damp and cool overall.
Saturday sees a mix of overcast skies and light rain, with temperatures near 5°C. Some snow showers might appear later in the day, especially as the evening cools to about 2°C. Breezy winds continue, though less intense than before. Wet conditions remain likely, but a few dry spells are possible.
This weekend wraps up with Sunday feeling cold, as highs reach about 2°C and lows dip near 1°C. Light snow could linger, blending with occasional rain. Skies remain mostly gloomy, and the breeze adds extra chill. Brief wintry showers might emerge, but any drier interludes should be short-lived. In general, conditions remain quite unsettled across this region.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
