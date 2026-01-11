Today, Sunday, January 11, in Douglas features heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures near 12°C during the day will fall to about 4°C overnight. Despite the downpours, pockets of lighter rain may appear at times. Expect the wet weather to continue throughout most of the day. Skies remain mostly cloudy.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain with occasional breaks under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 9°C are expected, dropping to about 7°C later. Short bursts of light drizzle could show up, although drier intervals remain possible. Conditions stay breezy, ensuring the chilly sensation persists through much of the day. Some patchiness lingers.
Expect moderate rain, during the afternoon. Daytime readings hover near 12°C before dipping to about 4°C as evening sets in. Occasional downpours could bring heavier showers, but lighter spells might emerge briefly. Winds moderate compared to earlier days, yet a damp atmosphere remains the dominant weather feature. More rain persists.
Look for moderate rain again, with daytime peaks near 8°C and lows about 5°C. Heavy showers may develop in the afternoon, making the forecast consistently wet. Occasional breaks provide temporary respite, though cloud cover endures. Winds stay noticeable, carrying a continued chill that underscores the unsettled conditions. Grey skies dominate.
The final day heads towards partly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures near 8°C and lows about 5°C. Mostly clear spells dominate the forecast, offering a drier break. A gentle breeze persists, but intensity eases slightly. Conditions appear calmer, paving the way for a stable outlook into this weekend. Sunshine possible.
