Today, Thursday, January 8, brings a wintry mix in Douglas, with early snow turning to moderate rain. Temperatures hover near 4°C, with lows about 1°C. Clouds are likely throughout the day, keeping conditions grey but mild. Occasional heavier bursts are expected late morning, delivering a damp weather forecast overall.
Tomorrow continues the changeable weather, with moderate rain and bursts of snow flurries. Afternoon highs settle near 5°C, and lows rest about 2°C. Showers fall on and off, occasionally reducing to light drizzle, but skies remain cloudy. Brief dry spells could pop up sporadically, offering a short break from the rain.
This weekend features varied conditions. Saturday’s weather could start with light snow near dawn, shifting to patchy rain as the day progresses. Daytime readings stay near 4°C, sinking about 3°C overnight. Chance of sunshine remains slim, but dryness might prevail for short intervals. Overall, unsettled skies keep the forecast interesting.
Sunday appears stormy, with heavy rain dominating much of the morning. Temperatures hold near 3°C, while gusty winds might spark occasional blizzard-like spells. Snow could mix in at times, especially early on, before milder air reintroduces rain. Intense showers are likely, and any calmer moments look brief through the day.
Monday stays unsettled, with patchy rain throughout the day and temperatures climbing near 10°C. Cloud cover prevails, and occasional drizzle may linger into evening. Strong winds persist, rounding off a wet and breezy forecast.
This article was automatically generated
