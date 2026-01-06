Today, Tuesday, January 6, in Douglas sees a lively mix of rain and occasional snow flurries early on, creating a changeable start to the day. Skies remain cloudy through the afternoon, with rain persisting at times. Temperatures reach about 10°C, dipping near 3°C overnight, with breezy spells expected as well.
Expect another unsettled day tomorrow, with patchy showers possibly turning wintry later on. Rumbles of heavier rain are likely during the evening, and thick cloud cover remains overhead throughout. Temperatures hover near 8°C before dropping to about 3°C after dark, bringing a very noticeable chill to the overnight hours indeed.
Weather on Thursday looks calmer, although patchy rain remains possible. Light snow might pop up early, but any flakes should be brief. Daytime readings land near 9°C, dipping to about 3°C by late evening. Cloud cover thickens at intervals, though conditions may at times feel slightly drier than recent days.
Friday signals moderate rain with occasional breaks in the clouds, bringing a wet but not gloomy day. Showers are expected from late morning, and temperatures hover near 9°C. They may slip to about 5°C overnight, maintaining a damp atmosphere. Some sunny spells could make a brief appearance. Breezes remain gentle.
This weekend continues with patchy rain on Saturday, and conditions remain fairly grey. Light showers may turn heavier in the evening, and temperatures settle near 9°C through the day. Lows around 6°C keep things cool at night. Occasional breaks in the clouds might brighten the afternoon though not for long.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.