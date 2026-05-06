Today (Wednesday, May 6) in Douglas starts with patchy rain but should brighten by late afternoon. Light showers might linger, yet sunny intervals are possible. Temperatures near 10°C are expected, with mild breezes. Skies could remain partly cloudy into the evening, offering a mix of dryness and occasional drizzle. Winds remain gentle.
Tomorrow is likely to bring more patchy rain, especially through midday. Temperatures about 11°C may dominate, accompanied by slightly stronger winds. Cloud cover could break later, creating possible sunny spells. Rainfall totals remain moderate, so wet conditions might persist but break up occasionally. Occasional gusts are possible.
Friday looks set for occasional showers, though some sunshine could emerge by early afternoon. Highs near 11°C provide a mild feel, and breezes appear gentle. Cloudy skies remain likely at times, but breaks in the cloud could allow brief bursts of daylight before fading into a clearer evening. Winds may shift.
Saturday sees partly cloudy skies, with minimal rain expected. Temperatures near 10°C should keep conditions cool, while moderate winds pick up later. A few stray droplets might occur, but a brighter outlook generally prevails through much of the day, offering a welcome change from the earlier showers. Winds stay consistent.
Sunday could introduce scattered light rain again, although some sunny patches are forecast too. Values about 10°C linger, ensuring a fresh feel. Breezes remain moderate, and clouds may gather periodically. Occasional drizzle might return, yet clearer intervals are possible. Overall, a mixed pattern continues into next week. Misty patches likely.
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