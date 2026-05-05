Today, Tuesday, May 5 looks damp in Douglas with patchy rain lingering and occasional brighter spells. Temperatures hover near 10°C, dropping to about 9°C after sunset. Skies should gradually clear later, though some clouds could linger. Light showers remain possible, making for a mixed start.
Tomorrow appears unsettled as rain returns, occasionally heavy in bursts. Temperatures peak near 10°C with overnight lows about 8°C. Gusty conditions may sweep in, and clouds look dominant for much of the day. Brief hints of sunshine could appear where the drizzle eases. Occasional gusts keep the atmosphere lively.
The next day is set to bring patchy rain once again, with top readings near 11°C and a mild night near 9°C. Cloud cover may break occasionally, allowing sunshine to peek through. Expect sporadic wet spells, but also calmer spells under partly cloudy skies. Winds remain moderate, adding a fresh feel.
Friday promises slightly warmer conditions, with highs about 12°C and lows near 10°C. Showers may linger early on, but brighter spells become more frequent later. Patchy rain could still appear, although calmer breezes may enhance the pleasant feel. Skies vary between cloudy and partially clear, offering a gentler forecast. A gentle breeze finishes the scene.
This weekend sees moderate rain on Saturday with windy spells. Temperatures climb about 12°C by day and hover near 10°C at night. Heavier showers might appear, though brighter intervals may emerge. Conditions remain changeable, rounding off a lively stretch of weather. Despite drizzle, some sun peeks through, and winds persist.
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