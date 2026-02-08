Today, Sunday, February 8 in Douglas brings patchy rain off and on, coupled with some morning mist. Cloudy spells may dominate later, and a gentle breeze will keep the atmosphere cool. Temperatures near 7°C are expected, maintaining a slightly brisk feel, so anticipate showers lingering into the evening.
Tomorrow ushers in similar conditions with frequent showers and occasional drizzle. Overcast skies could break briefly, but lingering dampness remains the main feature. Temperatures near 6°C add to the cool vibe, while a moderate wind might pick up pace. Light mist may also reappear before nightfall.
A moderate rain pattern is set for Tuesday, bringing steady showers through the afternoon. Temperatures near 6°C keep it mild, though sporadic downpours could feel heavier. Short intervals of lighter rain might emerge, yet drizzle likely dominates much of the day. Winds stay brisk, reinforcing that wet forecast.
Another spell of moderate rain is likely on Wednesday, and pockets of mist could linger early on. Temperatures near 8°C feel slightly milder by midday, although thundery bursts are occasionally possible. Overcast skies remain prevalent, with light drizzle persisting into the late hours. Overall, a damp midweek outlook.
This weekend sees patchy rain nearby, keeping conditions unsettled. Temperatures near 6°C maintain a chilly edge, with occasional drizzle never far away. Morning mist is also possible, creating a grey start. Silver linings may emerge if clouds thin, though scattered showers look set to continue well after dusk. Little change appears likely, so stable yet damp weather stays in place.
This article was automatically generated
