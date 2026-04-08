In Douglas, today, Wednesday, April 8, begins misty, with occasional patches of cloud later. Brief rain is possible near midday. The weather forecast indicates mostly calm winds, and temperatures reach about 11°C while dipping near 9°C after dark. Sunny breaks could appear late afternoon to round off the day. Misty patches hamper morning visibility.
Tomorrow sees more active weather, with patchy rain in the early hours and gustier breezes picking up. Afternoon brings heavier showers for some locations, pushing temperatures to about 9°C and falling near 6°C overnight. Drier spells may develop late, offering a brief respite from the rain. Occasional gusts can intensify briefly.
Friday features patchy rain lingering throughout the day, accompanied by stronger winds. The forecast suggests temperatures peaking near 7°C and drifting to about 6°C later. Showers may stay scattered into the evening, but some drier intervals are possible when those gusts ease. Winds occasionally ramp up slightly.
Saturday looks wetter, with moderate rainfall forecast throughout much of the daytime. Wind gusts remain elevated, but temperatures hold steady about 7°C and sink near 6°C as night approaches. More persistent downpours could arrive in the afternoon, maintaining a cool, damp environment. Showers might briefly stall late.
Sunday continues the trend of unsettled weather, delivering moderate rain and blustery conditions. Peak temperatures climb to about 8°C, dipping near 7°C overnight. On-and-off showers remain likely, though brief breaks of clearer skies may pop up. Winds could stay brisk, sustaining a chill across the region. Occasional heavier bursts seem possible.
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