Today is Friday, November 21, bringing patchy rain and occasional glimpses of sun. This weather forecast suggests conditions near 9°C, turning cloudy in the afternoon. Drizzle is possible into the night, so expect pockets of light rain. In Douglas, the outlook stays unsettled. Light winds keep chilly air at bay as evening progresses.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain at times, with temperatures about 12°C. Showers could appear from morning onward, bringing a wet feel throughout much of the day. Occasional breaks in the cloud may offer brief clearer spells, though lingering dampness is likely by evening. Late-night rain could intensify before clearing again.
This weekend features more rain, with heavier bursts likely and temperatures near 9°C. Gusty conditions could develop, making the day feel cooler. Some cloud patches might thin out, but a consistent possibility of drizzle remains. Showers look set to persist, especially during the afternoon. Winds might pick up.
Monday is expected to bring patchy rain. Temperatures could reach about 8°C, with overcast skies dominating much of the morning. Intermittent drizzle may pop up here and there, yet occasional drier spells might appear in the later hours. The overall weather pattern stays changeable. Rainfall totals could be moderate.
Tuesday looks a touch brighter, with a possibility of patchy rain and temperatures reaching about 10°C. Occasional sunshine may break through cloudy intervals, creating a slightly warmer feel than recent days. Light winds should keep things comfortable, though a few grey patches could linger into the evening. Expect some evening dampness.
This article was automatically generated
