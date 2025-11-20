Today in Douglas, Thursday, November 20, is bringing bright conditions with only a brief chance of early rain. Temperatures about 4°C at sunrise and near 8°C by late afternoon. Winds remain moderate, so the day should feel pleasant. Clear skies are likely overnight, ensuring a crisp evening.
Tomorrow expects patchy rain through the morning before turning mostly cloudy later. Temperatures near 8°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 5°C by night. Even though rain is likely in some areas, there might be occasional sunny intervals, so the day could still offer changing skies and variable conditions.
This weekend starts with moderate rain on Saturday. Morning showers may persist, bringing temperatures about 12°C by midday. Later, conditions might remain unsettled, as extra rain could develop here and there. Although the day looks damp, breezy winds could keep the air feeling cooler, especially after nightfall, so expect fluctuating skies.
The next day brings more unsettled weather, with moderate rain persisting through the afternoon. Temperatures are likely near 9°C, and breezy conditions may keep things feeling cooler. Brief breaks in the rain could occur, but heavier showers remain probable well into the evening, creating a consistently wet outlook, with limited dry spells.
The new week then settles into patchy rain nearby on Monday, with occasional sun showing up by midday. Temperatures near 11°C should make it mild, while calmer winds will reduce the chill factor. Late evening remains mostly clear, offering a stable close to the extended forecast, yet some clouds may linger.
This article was automatically generated
