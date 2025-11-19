Today, 19 November, starts with patchy rain in the early hours before clearer intervals take over mid-morning. Temperatures near 7°C are likely in the afternoon, and conditions could feel a bit chilly with a brisk breeze. Skies turn largely cloudy yet remain drier later, dipping to about 3°C after dusk.
Tomorrow maintains mostly sunny conditions, offering minimal risk of rain throughout the day. Morning clouds may linger briefly, but brighter skies dominate by midday. Temperatures hover near 8°C, with a drop to about 4°C by nightfall. A gentle breeze keeps the air fresh, providing pleasant local weather updates overall tomorrow.
The forecast for Friday brings increasing cloud cover and a chance of patchy rain, predominantly in the afternoon. Temperatures climb near 8°C under grey skies before dipping to about 4°C overnight. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring a chill in the air. Expect occasional breaks in clouds, but damp conditions persist throughout.
The outlook for Saturday, marking the start of this weekend, turns milder. Daytime temperatures hover near 11°C, while overnight readings hold about 10°C. Patchy rain remains probable through much of the day, accompanied by cloudy intervals. Winds stay light, giving a less brisk feel outdoors. Patchy drizzle may appear later.
The trend for Sunday features unsettled weather, with showers and overcast spells. Daytime readings reach about 10°C, and lows stay near 9°C overnight. Rainfall intensity may vary, but consistent wet conditions dominate. A breeze could pick up, retaining a cool sensation. If you are in Douglas, prepare for persistent dampness.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.