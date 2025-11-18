Today, Tuesday, November 18, brings moderate rain and grey skies to Douglas with temperatures near 11°C. Early morning conditions might feel chilly, with a chance of sleet and even a brief snow flurry. The weather forecast suggests on-and-off showers throughout the day, so expect persistent wet spells and breezy conditions.
Tomorrow looks drier in places, though patchy rain could pop up at times. Temperatures about 7°C keep things feeling crisp, with some sunny spells possible during midday. The forecast indicates occasional cloud cover moving in later, but no heavy downpours are expected. Overall, a calmer day is on the way.
Thursday is set to bring brighter skies, with temperatures near 8°C. Sunny weather should dominate much of the morning, offering mostly clear conditions. Clouds might drift in later, but significant rain is unlikely. The forecast suggests stable weather throughout the afternoon, making it a decent day overall, with light breezes.
Friday could be soggier, with moderate rain returning and temperatures about 10°C. Early hours might stay overcast, and occasional sleet or wet snow could mix in before midday. Showers remain likely into the afternoon, potentially heavy at times. Conditions may ease late in the day, but lingering drizzle is possible.
This weekend brings milder conditions, with patchy rain likely and temperatures about 12°C. Morning skies could feature cloud cover, but any downpours appear brief. The afternoon may improve, though occasional drizzle is possible. Overall, a mild day is anticipated, with gentle breezes, keeping the weather outlook comfortable for late November.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.