In Douglas, the weather forecast for Saturday, January 3, sees early patchy snow giving way to brief sunshine during mid-morning. Temperatures near 4°C, though chilly winds may make it feel closer to freezing. Some rain is possible in the afternoon, but brighter skies could arrive later, bringing a hint of fair conditions.
Tomorrow (Sunday) starts drier but shifts to light sleet by mid-afternoon, followed by bursts of moderate snow during the evening. Temperatures about 5°C maintain a wintry snap, and rain could show up later in the day, potentially intensifying overnight. Winds may pick up slightly, causing brief gusts but nothing too severe in these conditions.
An unsteady pattern continues on Monday with scattered snow showers early on, then calmer conditions taking shape by midday. Temperatures near 5°C keep things crisp, though brief sunny spells may break through. Occasional drizzle could appear, but overall, the day remains relatively cool. Visibility stays decent.
It remains partly cloudy on Tuesday, offering a mostly dry spell with a low risk of showers. Temperatures about 6°C bring a milder feel compared to earlier days, making daytime conditions more pleasant. Some fleeting sunshine might appear, but cloud cover generally persists throughout afternoon.
A brighter start arrives Wednesday with early sunshine, then conditions turn overcast by evening. Temperatures near 5°C remain slightly cool, and late snow may briefly return overnight.
This article was automatically generated
