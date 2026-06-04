Today, Thursday, June 4 in Douglas, the weather brings moderate rain mixed with light drizzle for much of the day. Skies remain grey, and showers are likely on and off, especially early on. Winds could feel brisk at various points, so conditions will stay damp. Expect temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 11°C.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby throughout the morning, though clouds may break a bit later. Light drizzle could turn up again in the afternoon, but overall conditions stay mild. Light winds keep things comfortable, and temperatures reach about 12°C, with lows near 10°C. Some periods might remain dry, bringing occasional relief from damp weather.
This weekend starts with moderate rain on Saturday, especially into late afternoon. Skies remain gloomy, and light drizzle is expected to linger. Winds increase occasionally, adding a cooler feel. Temperatures hover near 13°C, with nights about 11°C. Rain remains the dominant weather factor.
The following day sees cloudy skies, with minimal breaks of sunshine. Overcast conditions stick around, though a quick shower might still surprise. The air feels slightly warmer, and drizzle likely passes swiftly. Breezes may pick up, but nothing too intense. Expect temperatures about 14°C, dipping to near 12°C at night.
The new week arrives with heavier rain, possibly easing to lighter showers by late afternoon. Skies remain grey, and winds might strengthen, creating a cooler sensation. Rain likely dominates much of the day. Conditions could feel unsettled. Expect consistent wet weather. Temperatures hold near 13°C, with overnight lows about 11°C.
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