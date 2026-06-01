In Douglas, moderate rain takes hold today, Monday, June 1, with temperatures near 12°C by midday and lows about 11°C tonight. Cloud cover is expected, and occasional drizzle might linger through the afternoon, keeping the day damp.
Tomorrow sees slightly patchy rain, as daytime readings hover near 13°C and evening values settle about 12°C. Overcast skies could dominate, but lighter rain spells may occasionally break. Gentle breezes maintain a cool feel well into the late hours.
Moderate rain is expected Wednesday, with steady winds boosting gusts through the day. Temperatures peak near 13°C while drizzle periodically turns heavier, making conditions rather soggy. By nightfall, levels drop about 11°C, preserving a damp atmosphere into the following morning.
Overcast conditions are likely Thursday, with highs near 13°C and lows settling about 11°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud could allow brief sunny spells, yet passing rain remains possible. Breezes persist, adding a slight chill and sustaining unsettled weather for much of the afternoon and early evening.
A likelihood of rain continues Friday, with afternoon temperatures reaching about 13°C and mornings near 11°C. Light drizzles may develop sporadically, though moments of calmer weather could appear. Strong gusts surge periodically, generating a brisk feel and keeping cloud cover prevalent. This daily forecast points toward unsettled conditions rolling into the weekend, suggesting more intermittent showers ahead. Clear spells, if any, might be fleeting, so the region stays prone to quick changes in sky patterns. Overall, it remains a consistently dynamic stretch for those tracking the weather.
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