A likelihood of rain continues Friday, with afternoon temperatures reaching about 13°C and mornings near 11°C. Light drizzles may develop sporadically, though moments of calmer weather could appear. Strong gusts surge periodically, generating a brisk feel and keeping cloud cover prevalent. This daily forecast points toward unsettled conditions rolling into the weekend, suggesting more intermittent showers ahead. Clear spells, if any, might be fleeting, so the region stays prone to quick changes in sky patterns. Overall, it remains a consistently dynamic stretch for those tracking the weather.