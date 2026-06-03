Today, Wednesday, June 3 will bring moderate rain and breezy conditions. Temperatures near 14°C are forecast, dropping to about 11°C later. Expect drizzle turning to steady showers through the afternoon. Light cloud cover lingers, with brief heavier bursts possible by evening in Douglas. Skies remain mostly grey and cool throughout.
Tomorrow sees more moderate rain, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 12°C. Persistent showers are expected most of the day, bringing cloudy skies and a damp outlook. Brief drizzle may appear, but heavier downpours remain possible. Winds could intensify slightly, keeping conditions unsettled. Occasional breaks in cloud might occur.
Friday stays cool with patchy rain. Temperatures near 12°C rise slowly, falling to about 10°C at night. Light drizzle could give way to brief dry spells, but scattered showers remain likely. Cloudy skies dominate, though some partial sunshine is not entirely ruled out. Blustery gusts may pick up at times.
Saturday ushers in patchy rain and occasional mist. Temperatures about 13°C peak after midday, dropping to near 11°C overnight. Scattered drizzle may continue, with heavier bursts likely later. Cloud cover persists, limiting brighter intervals. Conditions remain breezy, adding to the unsettled forecast. Expect fleeting lulls but prepare for lingering rain.
Sunday keeps patchy rain in the picture. Temperatures near 13°C hold steady, with overnight lows about 11°C. Occasional drizzle is likely through midday, possibly turning to light rain by afternoon. Misty conditions may linger, while bursts of heavier showers cannot be ruled out. Winds remain brisk, sustaining unsettled weather overall.
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