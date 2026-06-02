Today is Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in Douglas, where moderate rain is set to dominate the weather. Temperatures about 14°C should persist, accompanied by a gentle breeze. Showers remain likely through the afternoon, keeping skies grey and damp until late evening hours. Minimal sunshine is expected. Winds remain gentle throughout daylight hours.
Tomorrow might still bring moderate rain, with temperatures near 13°C. Occasional downpours could arrive in the morning, and breezy conditions are possible later. Despite a few breaks in the cloud cover, damp conditions should persist, making it another day featuring frequent rain and only limited glimpses of brighter skies. Occasional gusts may appear.
Thursday suggests more unsettled weather, with moderate rain expected and temperatures about 13°C. Intermittent showers may appear throughout the day, accompanied by occasional cloudy spells. Rainfall could pick up at times, although some lighter intervals might break the steady pattern. Overall, it remains a cool and damp forecast.
Friday looks slightly drier, though patchy rain could pass through now and then. Temperatures near 12°C keep conditions on the mild side, while clouds linger overhead. Any rain is expected to be brief, leaving occasional gaps of dryness. The day still carries a chance of a few drizzly spells.
This weekend features patchy rain on Saturday with temperatures about 12°C. Light drizzle could occur in the morning, followed by a chance of grey skies and breezes later in the day. Moist conditions seem likely to persist, although any heavier showers should ease off quickly, keeping rainfall light.
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