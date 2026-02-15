Today, Sunday, February 15, brings moderate rain in Douglas. Showers come and go under cloudy skies, with temperatures near 5°C making it a soggy start. Occasional heavier bursts are expected through the afternoon, but calmer moments offer glimpses of brighter spells. Winds might pick up slightly, yet nothing too dramatic.
Tomorrow should continue with patchy rain and breezy intervals. Temperatures hover about 4°C, meaning possible damp patches. Lighter showers may pass by midday, bringing brief clearer skies. Winds could gust more intensely later, but overall conditions remain fairly mild for this time of year. Afternoon breaks of sun are likely.
Tuesday sees partly cloudy skies with the possibility of occasional light snow fluttering by. Daytime values stay near 3°C, creating a crisp feel under any passing clouds. Morning hours may appear slightly calmer, though a chance of late-day showers could interrupt dryness. Light wind patterns keep it more comfortable overall.
Wednesday looks overcast with a hint of sun. Temperatures settle about 3°C, making it a chillier midpoint of the week. Patchy grey skies linger through much of the day, but minimal rain is expected. Light breezes maintain a calm setting, though occasional gusts might pass through unexpectedly. Evening remains tranquil.
Thursday sees light snow showers likely. Temperatures rest near 3°C, bringing a wintry atmosphere. Early hours might reveal flurries, although brighter periods appear by midday. Occasional patches of sunshine mingle with passing clouds. Winds stay moderate, ensuring conditions remain somewhat cold. Evening temperatures hover near 1°C, giving a crisp finale.
This article was automatically generated
