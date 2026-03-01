Today, Sunday, March 1, brings moderate rain to Douglas with breezy conditions. Rainfall is likely on and off, keeping skies fairly grey. Temperatures hover near 9°C, and the wind could pick up speeds that add a brisk feel to the day. Outdoor visibility might dip briefly in heavier bursts.
Tomorrow continues the wet pattern, offering more moderate rain. Temperatures stay about 8°C as clouds linger and occasional showers appear. There might be short breaks in the downpours, but overall it remains a damp start to the week. Winds remain noticeable but slightly milder.
A shift towards a brighter outlook appears on Tuesday, as partly cloudy skies take over. Drizzle becomes less likely, and temperatures sit near 8°C. Sunshine filters through breaks in the cloud, bringing a calmer atmosphere outside. Winds stay moderate, making for a more comfortable midweek.
More sunny spells could emerge on Wednesday with conditions hovering about 9°C. The day starts slightly overcast but gradually brightens, reducing the chance of rain. Breezes linger, so expect a mild but fresh environment outdoors. Clearer skies are set to prevail, though some patchy cloud cover cannot be ruled out.
This weekend creeps closer with Thursday set for patchy rain arriving intermittently. Temperatures reach near 9°C, and the breeze may pick up again. Skies alternate between clouds and sunny intervals, ensuring an ever-changing scene throughout the day. Light showers are possible, but any heavier spells should be short-lived, allowing moments of dryness before Friday’s approach.
This article was automatically generated
