Today, Thursday, February 26, in Douglas offers cloudy skies and spells of light rain. Temperatures near 9°C keep things mild, though gusty winds might sweep across town. Drizzle appears on and off, creating a familiar late-winter mix of grey and damp. Patchy conditions linger through the evening. Winds may reach higher speeds overnight.
Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy, with occasional rain during the day. Temperatures hover near 8°C, delivering a cool feel under consistent cloud cover. Light showers fade gradually, unveiling a hint of brightness as afternoon approaches. Winds ease, but the overall weather forecast retains a damp, subdued atmosphere. Skies remain overcast.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing calmer skies, although scattered drizzle may develop later on. Temperatures about 7°C keep the air fresh, while spells of sunshine break through the clouds at times. Breezes strengthen slightly, so expect occasional gusts. Rain risk remains moderate into the late evening hours.
Sunday looks unsettled again, with patchy rain returning throughout the day. Temperatures near 9°C deliver a milder vibe, but stronger winds could raise gusts by afternoon. Intermittent drizzle might persist, interspersed with brief cloudy breaks. The overall weather forecast hints at fluctuating conditions, so periods of grey and dampness dominate.
Monday continues a soggy pattern as moderate rain reappears. Temperatures about 8°C maintain a cool edge, and winds gain strength once more. Brief sunny spells could appear, but showers remain rather frequent, ensuring wet roads and occasional splashes of drizzle. By late day, heavier bursts might bring a final drenching.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
