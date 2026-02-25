Today, Wednesday, February 25, brings cloudy skies and patchy rain throughout the day. In Douglas, a few bursts of drizzle may occur late evening. Temperatures near 10°C with a chance of thunder at night, though conditions should remain mild. Winds stay moderate, contributing to a damp local weather forecast.
Tomorrow features thick cloud and patchy rain. Temperatures about 9°C, with drizzle likely during late morning. Skies remain grey into the afternoon, though brief dry spells are possible. Winds could pick up, bringing fresh gusts. Evening may hold lingering rain, creating a changeable local weather forecast overall.
Friday sees clearer skies with bursts of sunshine. Temperatures near 8°C, while breezes ease slightly. Cloud cover stays minimal, which helps keep rain away. The local weather forecast points to a dry afternoon and calm evening, suggesting mild conditions continue. Sunshine could linger into early nightfall, maintaining pleasant visibility across the region.
Saturday continues the pattern with a mix of cloud and occasional light rain. Temperatures near 8°C, with scattered drizzle in the afternoon. A few brighter intervals may appear, but the chance of showers stays moderate. Winds strengthen, making conditions breezier as the day progresses, though heavier downpours remain unlikely. Wet spells might persist into evening.
Sunday starts with occasional drizzle, with patchy rain easing by midday. Temperatures about 8°C, then sunny spells appear through the afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear later, and storms seem unlikely. Winds blow steadily, but no severe gusts are expected. Conditions remain manageable, rounding off the week calmly.
