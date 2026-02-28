Today, Saturday, February 28, starts mostly bright before patchy rain moves in late afternoon. In Douglas, moderate winds may pick up, and skies could turn cloudy by nightfall. Much of the morning remains tranquil. Temperatures hover about 7°C during peak hours, offering a fresh but not too chilly feel.
Tomorrow, Sunday sees moderate rain, with drizzle present for much of the morning. Winds might grow gusty, especially around midday, but lighter spells could develop later. Intermittent clouds may linger, giving way to occasional showers. Temperatures remain near 9°C, so conditions feel mild despite the dampness. Expect brief bursts of steadier rain.
Monday holds firmly to a damp pattern, with moderate rain strands lingering during the morning. Overcast conditions maintain a grey look, though occasional breaks could offer a glimpse of brightness in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 9°C, while breezes stick around. Expect a few heavier showers across higher ground, but nothing too intense overall.
Tuesday promises a welcome shift, bringing far fewer clouds and a better chance of sunshine through midday. Rain appears unlikely, so calmer skies look to prevail, offering a break from the recent dampness. Temperatures hover near 8°C, which should feel cooler under occasional breezes but remain comfortable for early spring.
Wednesday stays largely dry with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine is more frequent, and temperatures near 9°C create a mild vibe heading into late afternoon. Winds ease somewhat, ensuring calmer conditions overall. Clearer spells could dominate by nightfall, making for a pleasant midweek without further rain.
